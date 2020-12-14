We were crushed last weekend when news broke that Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her highly-anticipated Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole. The battle was postponed until 2021 while the singer recovers, but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland weren’t going to leave us hanging.

Its been announced that West Coast legends, E-40 and Too Short will participate in the last Verzuz for the year.

“Y’all know we had to do a BIG holiday party! #VERZUZ Presents: LEGENDS OF THE BAY – @E40 vs @TooShort,” the announcement read. “Who you wit!? Tune in Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic.”

Too Short recently revealed that he formed a supergroup over the quarantine with his upcoming opponent, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube because they’re always booked to perform together.

“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik. They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out,” he said in the interview.

Next Saturday will go down in history.

Verzuz will return in full swing with the virtual event of the new millennium. “Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community,” the company said on their official Instagram account.

Are y’all ready to take a trip down memory lane?