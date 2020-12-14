A lot of our Saturday night plans were canceled once news broke that Ashanti contracted COVID-19 and couldn’t participate in her VERZUZ battle with Keyshia Cole.



“Hey all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” Ashanti wrote on Instagram. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it out.”



The battle was instead rescheduled for January.



The queen of Murder Inc. revealed that she is doing well but is receiving kind words across the Internet. One of those to reach out was Fat Joe who called for prayers for Ashanti’s health on Instagram.



“Prayers for my sis @ashanti sorry @keyshiacole we’ll get to it JAN 9th,” Fat Joe wrote online.



Keyshia Cole also spoke to the pandemic, stating that people should not downplay the severity of the virus while also confirming the battle will happen for the ladies.



“We’re just gonna bring it right back,” Cole said. “We are going to do it for the ladies and we’re gonna make it a good time. We’re gonna make it a moment.”



You can see Joe’s message below.