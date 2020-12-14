If you have tuned into network or premium channel television shows, many of them are in a pandemic world. Insecure creator Issa Rae revealed the forthcoming season five will not.



“What I definitely didn’t want to do is highlight the pandemic, but I think we’re successfully staying away from that because we’re living through the pandemic now, and the last thing I want to do is make or watch a TV show that deals with that,” she said to POP SUGAR. “I think we’ve done a good job of paralleling it in a way where it’s not about that, but it also just relates to where we are generationally and some of the subjects and things that most concern us right now.”



Thank God. With Insecure serving as a summer show, the pandemic may have changed with the vaccine and if not, please just stop making us live this nightmare. So what could we see instead? Issa in financial security.



“We’ve always talked about this show as being a journey to get these characters to a place where they’re secure with their insecurities, and so that’s what I want for her, whether that’s through her man, through her passion. Whatever it is, I just want her to find her footing and be OK — and also not broke.”

Run it up, tv Issa. Run it up. Now, what are we going to do about Condola being a baby momma?