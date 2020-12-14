Kevin Durant is back. After sitting out a year due to a torn Achilles suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, one of the best scorers to ever walk the planet has returned.



Durant made his Brooklyn Nets debut Sunday night in a preseason battle with the Washington Wizards, in a 119-114 win.



KD played 24 minutes, going five of 12 from the field for 15 points. He would also chip in three rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks.



The first bucket from the former league and Finals MVP came just 46 seconds into the game when he threw down a baseline dunk.

The game also brought a reunion of former teammates Durant and Westbrook, who now plays for the Washington Wizards, who shared a light-hearted moment before the game tipped.

Durant and Westbrook catching up. ✊pic.twitter.com/8K6JM6lISv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2020

Looking forward to seeing more from Durant throughout the season.

