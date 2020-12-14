Its been a trying year as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that plagued the entire world. Many romantic relationships were tested, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are dealing with their personal issues on public display.

Following reports of a strained relationship, a source claims the couple is still together but living separate lives. “Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much.”

They continued, “Kim seems happy and is very focused on work and causes. She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”

These reports aren’t surprising after Kanye West’s last manic episode during his whirlwind Presidential campaign. The beauty mogul released a gracious statement describing the difficulties of dealing with the rapper’s bipolar disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it come to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

But another report suggested that Kim is “exhausted” from trying to make her marriage work. “Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state. The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids, and the rest of the family.”

Hopefully all ends well for KimYe.