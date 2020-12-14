LaMelo Ball will be calling Charlotte home during the NBA season. When he isn’t on the court dropping dimes like this, he will be living in the former home of another North Carolina hero, Cam Newton.



Carolina Panthers Sheena Quick has the scoop on Ball’s new digs, revealing that purchased the condo from Newton.



The details of the deal were slim, however, you can check out the luxurious home below.

Cam Newton put his Charlotte digs on the market in July and now there’s a new tenant – LaMelo Ball.



Terms of the deal of were undisclosed. Atlanta Entertainment Real Estate Agent Pierre Reeves @Cribs4sell on IG brokered the deal. pic.twitter.com/fepQmtlRPw — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 12, 2020

In his first game with the Hornets, Ball put up a scoreless game but had 10 rebounds, four assists and flashed what the Hornets fans can look forward to for years to come.