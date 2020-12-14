In my finest Pusha T voice, “you are hiding a child.” 2020 has been an interesting year for Lil Pump. No spoke of much for the music, instead, it was for supporting Trump, the latest wrinkle is he is a father.



The “Gucci Gang” rapper hi Instagram and revealed he is the father of a toddler.



How did he announce this son? “Baby momma ain’t shit won’t let me see my son #fathers right,” he scribed in the caption.



Could it be a troll? Not hardly. XXL points out the child has an Instagram of his own. Don’t forget to add Pump to your Father’s Day Twitter wishes.