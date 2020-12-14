In my finest Pusha T voice, “you are hiding a child.” 2020 has been an interesting year for Lil Pump. No spoke of much for the music, instead, it was for supporting Trump, the latest wrinkle is he is a father.
The “Gucci Gang” rapper hi Instagram and revealed he is the father of a toddler.
How did he announce this son? “Baby momma ain’t shit won’t let me see my son #fathers right,” he scribed in the caption.
Could it be a troll? Not hardly. XXL points out the child has an Instagram of his own. Don’t forget to add Pump to your Father’s Day Twitter wishes.
Dan Garcia
Lil Pump Reveals He is the Father of a Toddler
