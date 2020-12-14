While many artists are fighting for the rights to their masters, Lil Wayne reportedly sold his for a whopping $100 million.

The deal happened in June but it wasn’t made public until recently because Weezy’s former manager, Ronald Sweeney, is suing him for $20 million.

Sweeney alleges that the rapper hired him in 2005 to help him renegotiate his deal with Birdman and Cash Money. Wayne settled his lawsuit with Cash Money 13 years later in 2018 but Sweeney says his payments were “nowhere near” what he believes he’s owed.

Sweeney also says Tunechi assigned him to fire his longtime manager, Cortez Bryant, over a conflict of interest in a legal dispute over Drake and Cash Money. As a result, Sweeney took over Bryant’s duties and his commission was raises by seven percent. But things went left because Sweeney claims Bryant and Mack Maine “conspired to drive a wedge between him and Wayne” and he was fired in September 2018.

These reports about Lil Wayne comes after Kanye West claimed he attempted to buy his masters back from Universal. But he was called out for his hypocrisy by The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne because he re-negotiated his deal several times and owes his G.O.O.D. Music signee, Big Sean, millions.