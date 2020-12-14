While Pfizer vaccines have begun to be distributed throughout the country for the first time since the pandemic began in March, many celebrities and artists are against the vaccines altogether and one notable millennial artist who has went public with his anti-vaccination advisory is Memphis-raised rapper NLE Choppa.

On Sunday, Choppa advised all of his 900K Twitter followers against being inoculated with vaccines and even though he didn’t mention the COVID-19 vaccine by name, but with all of the current fervor around the global fight against the coronavirus, there’s little left to the imagination of what vaccine he was speaking about.

Stay away from the vaccines, I repeat stay away from THEM VACCINES — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) December 14, 2020

While the public is being consistently encouraged to get vaccinated due to the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, celebs who are against the vaccinations are using their platform to discourage the public from engaging in what is being described as nothing less than an undesirable government conspiracy.

Advertisement

While rappers such as NLE Choppa and Migos’ Offset have spoken out against mass vaccinations, but artists such as Lupe Fiasco and UGK’s Bun B are encouraging people to get vaccinated to avoid the virus from spreading.

The first set of vaccines left the Pfizer plant yesterday, headed to over 600 cities around the U.S., according to CNN. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has to be administered in two parts to be fully effective. The two-dose treatment is given three weeks apart and has a 95 percent efficacy rate in people 16 years old and up.



