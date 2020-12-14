Public Enemy’s single “GRID” featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton is a post-apocalyptic view of the world after it collapses into a technological desert after the “grid goes down” and, today, the legendary group shares the official video for the track. Directed by David C. Snyder, the video for “GRID” is the latest to come from PE’s recent critically-acclaimed album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, and includes footage from their performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.