Questlove is a staple on NBC, he and the legendary Roots crew are the house band on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, but this past Saturday he took his talents to Saturday Night Live.



The skit highlighted a Hip-Hop round table bringing in a couple of SoundCloud rappers in Pete Davidson and host Timothée Chalamet.



The duo was named Guaplord and $mokecheddathaassgetta, Not sure how real-life rapper Quapdad 4000 will feel about that, and created a single titled “Yeet.”



You can check out the skit in full below.