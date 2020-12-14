Roddy Ricch tapped into his holiday cheer with some charitable efforts in his hometown of Compton, CA. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has enjoyed his share of success this year, following this debut release, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. In addition, Roddy began the year by topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “The Box.” He returned to the top position with his collaboration with DaBaby. Now the two rappers are nominated for a number of Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year

With great success comes great responsibility. Roddy makes sure to give back to his community by playing St. Ricch. He arrived like only he could, in a helicopter. The Compton community was more than receptive to the gifts of Roddy Ricch.

Roddy Ricch held a toy drive in Compton yesterday. pic.twitter.com/I1GVQlwkiR — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) December 13, 2020

According to DJ Head, there was minimal to no coverage, but it was a success nevertheless. “No news coverage, no other ‘media’ outlets, not one ‘journalist’ in attendance… It don’t matter, my bros Toy Drive was a huge success in Compton today. A 2 mile line of cars for the city! Salute my young homie #RoddyRicch & #Bird for another win,” he wrote.

It don’t matter, my bros Toy Drive was a huge success in Compton today. A 2 mile line of cars for the city! Salute my young homie #RoddyRicch & #Bird for another win! @RoddyRicch #TheCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/o0aPdug8ok — DJ Hed (@DJHed) December 13, 2020

Check out Roddy Ricch flying away in his helicopter following the Toy Drive. Compton definitely appreciated one of their own for his philanthropic efforts.