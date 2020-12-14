VH1 is diving deeper into the culture with the launched of Growing Up Black, a new, digital docuseries.

The official statement from VH1 says that Growing Up Black offers “an unfiltered and in-depth look at the differences in the Black experience from one city to the next across the country by interviewing locals, community members and leaders to explore issues like their personal experiences around systemic racism, what it is like growing up Black in America, and the feelings and experiences around the Black Lives Matter movement today.”

The first 19 minute episode of Growing Up Black, entitled “What It’s Like Growing Up Black in New Orleans focuses on talent including visual artist Brandan “B Mike” Odums, Civil Rights Activist and Freedom Rider Jerome “Big Duck” Smith, and former police chief of New Orleans Warren Riley, as they discuss “the uniqueness of New Orleans culture and how it relates to their identity of Growing Up Black.”

Each episode will have a similar tone and will surely strike accord within not only enthusiasts of the culture, but how that evolving conversation intersects the greater debate on the Black experience within America.