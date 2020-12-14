A Pro-Trump rally in the nation’s capital got physically violent when members of the Proud Boys and member s of the Black Lives Matter movement clashed in the streets of D.C.

As video shows below, Proud Boys attacked a couple while burning. Black Lives Matter banner.

Donald Trump’s Proud boys got the message loud and clear.



“The fight has just begun.”



Here is a video of them chasing and beating a couple.



This is ugly to watch.pic.twitter.com/n8COWZiyJL — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 13, 2020

Six people, including two police officers were taken to the hospital. The four civilians were treated for stab wounds.

Advertisement

23 people in total were arrested; 10 people were arrested for assault, 6 for assault on a police officer, 4 for riotous acts, 2 for crossing a police line and one for possession of an illegal weapon.