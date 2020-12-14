A Pro-Trump rally in the nation’s capital got physically violent when members of the Proud Boys and member s of the Black Lives Matter movement clashed in the streets of D.C.
As video shows below, Proud Boys attacked a couple while burning. Black Lives Matter banner.
Six people, including two police officers were taken to the hospital. The four civilians were treated for stab wounds.
23 people in total were arrested; 10 people were arrested for assault, 6 for assault on a police officer, 4 for riotous acts, 2 for crossing a police line and one for possession of an illegal weapon.