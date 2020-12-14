After the unforgettable knock out of Nate Robinson during the undercard fight of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. bout, Jake Paul has called out UFC champion Conor McGregor as a hopeful opponent during the post-fight interview. Now, the YouTuber has challenged McGregor to fight for $50 million.

Paul uploaded a video on Twitter of him hurling scathing insults at the champ, his wife and even took some shots at UFC prez Dana White, who’s adamant that a fight between McGregor and Paul will never happen. See the interview in its entirety below.