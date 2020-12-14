The COVID-19 vaccine is currently making its rounds across the country in the initial shipment. A new report states the White House staff will be of the first to receive the Pfizer shot along with essential workers.



The New York Times details the emergency use vaccine should go to health care workers and the elderly one else, according to FDA recommendations, unfortunately, the White House is pushing themselves to the front of the line.



Since the pandemic has roared through the country, 35 members of Trump’s White House have tested positive. In a statement, who exactly of the staff that would receive the vaccine was low in detail.



“Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy,” National Security Council Ullyot said in a statement. “The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership.”