Super-producers are often given that title or recognition for their limitless ability to create with any given artist. Their production serves as a musical chameleon during collaborations. The effort is seamless enough to transition from one genre to another while bringing out the best in the collaborating artist. It is a skill that very few possess.

Grammy-Award winning producer, Bongo ByTheWay fits the description as he continues to build his resume. The Los Angeles-based producer has built a musical catalog that spans across Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel. The latter led to his Grammy-Award winning collaboration with Lecrae for his production on “Free From It All.”

Despite the unpredictability of 2020, it did not stop Bongo ByTheWay from creating his art. He still found himself in what he calls the industry’s “rat race.”

This led to a number of production and songwriting credits on notable projects including Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Ty Dolla Sign’s, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Teyana Taylor’s The Album, and more. He also tapped in with a close friend and frequent collaborator Ant Clemons. Clemons was first recognized for his contributions to Kanye West’s Ye as well as his Grammy-nominated Jesus Is King album, both of which Bongo has contributed to. Clemon’s work has led up to his Grammy-nominated album Happy 2 Be Here, which featured production from Bongo.

Past collaborators also include Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock, Trey Songz and Jeremih and. He even contributed to Jeremih and Chance The Rapper’s Merry Christmas Lil Mama project.

In the midst of his 2020 run, Bongo re-united with Cordae on the Roddy Ricch assisted track, “Gifted.” He first collaborated with the DMV rapper on his Grammy nominated debut, The Lost Boy.

The ability to compose standout tracks did not come overnight for Bongo ByTheWay. His musical foundation began in church, with his older brother’s guidance.

“I grew up appreciating organic sounds. I played in the church, I grew up listening to Erykah Badu and The Roots, people that really have that feel of the instrumentation.” Bongo ByTheWay

He plays several instruments including the piano, bass and drums, which can be heard throughout his production.

“At the same time, I do appreciate the nuances of technology because they allow you to express yourself in a new way and have different soundscapes that are cutting edge.” Bongo ByTheWay

Bongo sites legendary producers such as J Dilla, Timbaland, Pharrell, Just Blaze and Kanye West as his biggest influences. Those producers have carved their name into the super-producer Hall of Fame.

With a divergent and passionate production prowess, Bongo ByTheWay continues to remain one of today’s most in-demand composers behind the boards.