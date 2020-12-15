Capone sat down for an interview on Friday and revealed he has an upcoming project with West Coast rapper Daz Dillinger. In his interview with DJ Caesar, the Queens native detailed his relationship with the Long Beach, California born former Death Row Records lyricist.

“I met Daz maybe 10 years before he even thought about making music,” Capone told Caesar. “Me, Nore and Kurupt had a relationship but I never had a relationship with Daz. Then when I linked up Daz in Vegas it was like he’s just like me.”

Both rappers historic careers come from being one-half of a rap duo; Capone as one-half of Capone N Noreaga (CNN) and Daz as one-half of Tha Dogg Pound with Kurupt.

Capone and Daz linked back up with Noreaga and Kurupt for their single “Guidelines” and dropped the video on Friday.

The album, officially titled Guidelines does not have an official release date but will drop next year according to Capone’s Instagram post. Capone says that Empire will distribute the album upon release.

Capone says their project started with one record before their connection snowballed. “One record turned to two records and then two records turned to let’s do an EP, and now an album.”