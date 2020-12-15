JAY-Z is continuing to put numbers on the board. The latest deal for the Hip-Hop legend is the launch of a new imprint alongside Random House that will bring forth books from Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, and more.



“There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us,” said Jana Fleishman, Roc Nation’s executive vice president in a statement.



The imprint, titled Roc Lit 101, has announced with a release schedule that features CC Sabathia’s memoir and a new book from journalist Danyel Smith.



You can learn more here.