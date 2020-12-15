Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed that she was indeed offered a position in the Joe Biden cabinet, but she turned it down.

“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” a Bottoms spokesperson said in a released statement.

“The Mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia,” the statement said. “Out of respect for the process, and the other candidates under consideration, no additional comment will be forthcoming on this matter at this time.”

Advertisement

There was speculation that she was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador of the Bahamas, but the statement shut that rumor down. “She was never offered an ambassadorship,” the statement said.

Keisha Lance Bottoms was an early supporter of Joe Biden. “We know Joe, and Joe knows us. He’s known working people all his life. He’s a blue-collar guy that never forgot where he came from,” she told Jonathan Capehart in August. “He knows the importance of a job is more than just wages. It’s about dignity, and it’s about respect, and Joe actually understands that.”

Lance Bottoms state played a significant role in the 2020 Presidential election after Georgia flipped to a blue state once all the mail-in ballots were accounted for.