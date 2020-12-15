Brooklyn Nets’ All-Star Kyrie Irving broke his media boycott on Monday and offered some insight into his madness. Irving has finned on Friday $25,000 dollars for not talking to the media which is mandated to do by the league.

Irving didn’t backtrack his comments about the media being pawns, but he did provide some sound-bites.

“The focus is on what’s going on in here, you know, my job,” Irving said, via SNY’s Scott Thompson. “And I wanted to make sure that was clear, no distractions, nothing about dispelling anything, nothing about going back-and-forth, nor about calling out one person or another, not even to refer to you guys as pawns, you know what I mean, or media.”

Irving said his thoughts were more a reflection of how he feels about “the mistreatment of certain artists”.

It’s just really how I felt about the mistreatment of certain artists when we get to a certain platform of when we make decisions in our lives to have full control or ownership. We go through the rigorous season, we do everything we were asked to do. And we want to perform in a secure and protected space. And if I can’t have my voice protected on this platform (media pressers) where I offer myself and my art, just inviting everyone into it because this is what I’ve been blessed to do.

At least now Irving is talking and not sending mixed signals. It’s better to get this issue resolved now, especially before the NBA season begins for the Nets on December 22nd.