Last week the Internet was praising LaVar Ball for getting all three of his sons to the NBA, fast forward to today and the middle child, LiAngelo Ball is on the outside looking in.



The Detroit Pistons cut Ball after two preseason games, which Ball did not appear due to injury. After the news broke, LaVar had time to speak.



“The people in Detroit are great,” LaVar said. “I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game.



Despite the feelings of the release due to family association, LaVar may have a point about the Pistons who have been going nowhere forever.



Do you agree with his sentiment? Will we see LiAngelo on the court again?

LaVar Ball sounded off on the Pistons after they cut LiAngelo 🗣 pic.twitter.com/CVRjmUHW7n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020