Microsoft and Space Jam: A New Legacy are partnering on the road to the release of the film in 2021. In celebration of the film, Xbox, Bugs Bunny, and LeBron James are creating a super team to help fans create an original arcade-style video game inspired by the movie.



Starting December 14 through December 30, fans ages 14 and up will be able to submit the game ideas that they think will lead to a fast break of gameplay on the contest website.



Two winners will have their games brought to life in the official Space Jam: A New Legacy arcade-style video game, available as the newest Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021.



Winners will receive their names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.



If coders need creative assistance, Microsoft Stores are hosting free, one-of-a-kind Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed virtual workshops on video game creation. The themed coding workshops are available online at aka.ms/SJANLcoding.