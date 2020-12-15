We knew it would happen, the popularity of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.



This is the second year in a row that Carey’s 1994 Christmas classic single has skyrocketed up the charts, which now appears will be a new holiday tradition.



Carey is offering new flavor this holiday season as she released a new Christmas special on Apple TV+ titled Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.



“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is now in its fourth week on top of the chart and is now tied for the most time at the No. 1 slot among holiday songs in the chart’s 62-year history.



Throughout the Hot 100 additional holiday songs can be found including Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” as fans are looking to add a bit more Christmas cheer this year.