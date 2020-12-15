So it looks like New Year’s Eve won’t be the same for a vast majority of us, but that’s ok, Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021 will hold down the evening with headliner Post Malone.



“Ready to bring in 2021 with my friends at Bud Light and kick some ass while doing it,” Malone said.



The New Year’s Even event will also feature Jack Harlow coming fresh off his impressive debut album, Thats What They All Say. Rounding out the line-up is DJ and producer, Steve Aoki and host Lilly Signh.



“2020 has been a wild year and just like everyone else, I’m ready for 2021,” Harlow said. “I miss performing live and seeing my fans but until it’s safe to get back on the road, I’m looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve with Bud Light Seltzer Sessions and performing songs from my new album Thats What They All Say.”

The coast-to-coast livestream event kicks off December 31 at 10:30 PM EST on BudLight.com/NYE and across Bud Light social channels. Be sure to set a reminder in your phone.