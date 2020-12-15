PUMA is running it back on J. Cole’s basketball sneaker, the RS-Dreamer “Blood, Sweat and Tears.”



“Blood, Sweat and Tears” are modulated by LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and the kicks are inspired by the grit, determination, and hard work needed to accomplish one’s dreams, despite the obstacles faced or time passed. The sneaker is a testament to the hard work put in by Cole in his career.



The restocked sneaker comes in a vibrant red colorway, bringing in the Dreamer logo and PUMA Hoops tech. Retailing for $125, the RS-Dreamer Blood, Sweat and Tears will be available starting Friday, December 18 at Foot Locker, at the PUMA NYC Store and on PUMA.com.

