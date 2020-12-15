Continuing their season-long NFL initiative, Say Their Stories, which highlights social justice and raising awareness of systemic racism that has resonated throughout the nation, the NFL has released a new PSA.



The new PSA is focused on Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, a 45-year-old mother, speech pathologist and assistant pastor who was one of the nine victims of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church Shooting in Charleston, S.C.



“I think of my mother. I think of my aunt. I think of my grandmother going to church and sitting in a Wednesday service,” Cobb said. “It’s in my mind, I feel like it will always be something that’s in my mind when these traumatic situations happen. Hearing Chris [Singleton] speak about that situation and his family’s ability to be able to forgive and to know that that’s what his mother would have done in that situation is very powerful. And if we can continue to push forward our lives could be a lot more cohesive.”



Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb narrates the pieces after wearing her name on the back of his helmet all season.