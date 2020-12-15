According to several confirmed reports, GS9 member Rowdy Rebel has been released from prison today after serving seven years behind bars.

Rebel, whose given name is Chad Marshall, was arrested and charged in 2014 along with his friend and Brooklyn rap star Bobby Shmurda with attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

29 year old Marshall had his parole hearing for his release back in August. Shmurda was denied his release back in September, who took a longer sentence so that he and Rowdy Rebel would be released at approximately the same time. Shmurda isn’t expected to be released until the end of 2021.

“They offered me five and offered Rowdy 12,” Bobby Shmurda said. “They said the only way they’ll give him seven is if I took seven too. So, you know, I had to take one for the dawgs.”