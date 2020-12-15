Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa was involved in a car accident in July 2018 which caused the biopolymer implants she previously had in her butt and hips to shift.

So she visited Dr. David Sayah who reportedly talked her into three different procedures.

According to the lawsuit, the rap icon, born Sandra Denton, was referred to Dr. Sayah to remove the implants. Instead she alleges that he convinced her to do multiple corrective surgeries which left her with a hard bottom.

Advertisement

The veteran rapper finally removed the implants in February 2020 but she later found out he left a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue” behind.

Pepa is suing for an undisclosed amount because she’s suffering from life-long injuries and will continue to need surgery.

This news comes after Lifetime announces the date for the highly-anticipated Salt-N-Pepa biopic. The self-titled film is co-produced by Queen Latifah and directed by New Jack City director Mario Van Peeble.