Want to make a quick 20 grand? All you have to do is help Swae Lee out. One half of Rae Sremmurd is offering up 20 bands to help him recover his hard drive.



Lee hit his Instagram Stories detailing he lost his hard drive at Los Angeles International Airport. The drive had all his music and now he is looking together it back.



“I got 20K for anyone who found my hard drive @LAX T2 delta airlines this morning,” Swae Lee wrote. “All my songs are on there.”



He would double down on Twitter.

I GOT MY WHOLE LIFE ON THAT SHIT !!! 💔 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) December 15, 2020

Happy hard drive hunting to all of you.