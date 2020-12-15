This past weekend, Bay Area legends Too Short and E-40 announced that they would be next in the Verzuz battle line up. In their exclusive interview with The Breakfast Club, the two North Cali icons discussed how important the battle was for the Bay.

Recognized as the very first West Coast Verzuz challenge, Short Dog says he was coerced by E-40 and Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz to accept the challenge. He also mentioned the supergroup project with 40, Snoop and Ice Cube that is also in the works.

See the interview in its entirety below.

