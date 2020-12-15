The second season of Will Smith’s Snapchat series, Will From Home, is here and he’s kicking it off with a bang.

The 52-year-old tapped Jason Derulo for the premiere episode where they virtually traveled to Fort Worth, Texas to surprise 14-year-old Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April.

Aiden’s father, Chuck, reached out to Will when he was researching different ways to comfort his son since he can’t physically be with him as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Derulo taught the father-son duo some new dance moves before surprising Aiden with a Playstation 5. In addition, the Fresh Prince and Derulo made a $10,000 donation to the Cook Children’s Medical Center, where Aiden gets his treatments.

The whole concept of Will From Home is to celebrate real-life heroes for their bravery and selflessness.

Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, and Ludacris will also appear during this season of Will From Home.