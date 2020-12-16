Andre 3000 is doing his part in spreading holiday cheer by sharing his family’s apple pie recipe for Atlanta’s meals on wheels.

“The holidays are different this year because we can’t hang with our friends & families like we would normally,” 3 Stacks wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of his recipe. “But for many of our elders, they may be lonely or food insecure now and much of the year,” he wrote.

Three Stacks urged his followers to “donate, adopt a senior, give of yourself, and offer love to a senior who may need you this season.”

Meals on Wheels reposted Andre’s recipe reciting “Gasoline Dreams” lyrics from Stankonia. “Don’t everybody like the taste of apple pie?”

The recipe is easy and contains four simple ingredients: Apple sauce, canned biscuits, butter, and an optional pinch of salt.

Big Boi also shared his mama’s banana pudding recipe and even recorded himself preparing it. “My mama makes the best banana cream pie. It’s a family tradition. This holiday season, respect your elders and support Meals on Wheels Atlanta. Just $9 feeds them and their pet for the day,” he wrote.