Well, that didn’t take long.

Last month, Chappelle’s Show made its way onto Netflix and HBO Max for their first time in years. Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix specials set the stage for his classic comedy sketch show to potentially receive its biggest boost in years.

However, Dave Chappelle announced on his Saturday Night Live hosting gig on November 7th that he was not getting paid by Netflix for the rights to distribute his show, and then urged people to boycott Chappelle show in response to him not getting paid in a 20-minute video he posted on his IG page, untitled, Unforgiven.

Netflix then pulled the show at the request of Chappelle, and now HBO Max plans to follow suit as well.

According to Variety, Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, announced that The Chappelle Show would be taken off of the streaming service by the end of the year.

“We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” Bloys said. “So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”

As Dave revealed in his short standup special, Unforgiven, he had signed a bad deal with Comedy Central at the beginning of Chappelle Show. He explained that he does not get any compensation when ViacomCBS licenses it to streaming services, such as HBO Max or Netflix.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” Chappelle said in the video. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

Get your money Dave.