Giannis Antetokounmpo has eased the fears of Milwaukee Bucks fans for years to come. The two-time league MVP has signed the supermax extension with the Bucks.



Antentokounmpo’s agent Alex Saratsis confirmed the deal with Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN, confirming the deal is for the full five-years and $228 million that was open to Giannis. He can opt out after the fourth season.



After the announcement Giannis hit social media with a message for the Milwaukee fans.



“This is my home, this is my city,” The Great Free wrote. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”



Antetokounmpo is the third player in NBA history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year at the same time, following Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. Unfortunately his playoff run was cut short in the bubble after the took a loss to Jimmy Butler and the Miami HEAT.



You can see his announcement below.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020