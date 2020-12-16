SOURCE SPORTS: Photo of James Harden Goes Viral On Social Media of Him Appearing Out of Shape

James Harden returned to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and a picture of him went viral. In the photo, Harden appears to look a little heavier than usual.

James Harden is on a hungry strike til the Rockets trade him. pic.twitter.com/naroibHoNJ — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 16, 2020

The photo of Harden strongly resembled Kendrick Perkins and the internet ran with it.

James Harden starting to look like Kendrick Perkins #Rockets pic.twitter.com/15KXclCLtz — StateLine Sports (@statelinesportz) December 16, 2020

James Harden managed to transform to Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/VY9He8cYsd — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 16, 2020

Harden already has plenty of attention on him due to his trade demands, but his appearance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs drew more attention to him.

If anyone can drop 30 points while gaining 30 pounds, that’s probably Harden. However, it is quite possible that this is just an unflattering angle. Either way, time will tell while Harden gets himself in NBA game shape during the course of the season.