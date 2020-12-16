James Harden returned to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and a picture of him went viral. In the photo, Harden appears to look a little heavier than usual.
The photo of Harden strongly resembled Kendrick Perkins and the internet ran with it.
Harden already has plenty of attention on him due to his trade demands, but his appearance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs drew more attention to him.
If anyone can drop 30 points while gaining 30 pounds, that’s probably Harden. However, it is quite possible that this is just an unflattering angle. Either way, time will tell while Harden gets himself in NBA game shape during the course of the season.