Jeremih opened up about his near-death experience battling COVID-19 on the Sway in the Morning.

If anyone still had doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is real, the singer describes himself as a “walking testimony.”

“What I can say is, man, it definitely is real,” Jeremih said. “I didn’t take it for granted. And truth be told, this was kinda like … I’m a living, walking testimony. To let y’all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half. While I was in there, you know, I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up I was.”

Jeremih explained the difficulties of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

“I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half,” he said. “I was really, like, in a dream and I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light … What I ended up having—and I don’t mind sharing it because now, you know, I’m here—it was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome. MIS. Which is a rare case of, you know, cause and effect of [COVID-19]. My whole insides, all my organs, became inflamed. It was going down.”

He explained that he even had to learn how to walk again while recovering. “I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that,” Jeremih said. “I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound,” he said. “I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”