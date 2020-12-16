The hype and anticipation around Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red album have hit its ceiling. The Die Lit follow-up is long overdue after a number of hints, snippets, and more. Carti even previewed a track that is set to feature the legendary, Kanye West. Ye will serve as the executive producer for the album as well.

According to Playboi Carti, the album has been turned in and will reportedly be the first gift to unwrap on Christmas Day. As we get closer to the release day, the album’s cameos continue to reveal themselves.

Along with Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert confirmed his cameo on ‘Whole Lotta Red’ as well The Eternal Atake. The Philly rapper was with a friend on Instagram Live, where fans were commenting. One fan asked if Uzi was too appear on ‘Whole Lotta Red.’ He responded by saying, “yeah I’m on track 3.”

Advertisement

Lil Uzi confirms that he'll be on Playboi Carti's upcoming album, Whole Lotta Red 🔴 pic.twitter.com/IOkinRkS0Z — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) December 15, 2020

Carti also confirmed that Kid Cudi will also make his appearance on the album as well. He took to Instagram to drop a selfie with the Man On The Moon artist.

“fL3w 2 bro ! toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit . HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM . L0v3 hiM. W3 ALL do.”

Playboi Carti has confirmed Kid Cudi is on 'WLR' 🧛🏽‍♂️🩸 pic.twitter.com/lk7OzdyqPe — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) December 15, 2020

While fans are well aware of Carti and Ye’s history of release announcements that lead to nowhere, it is encouraged to not hold their breath. On the other hand, Playboi Carti’s presence online has increased recently, leaving to speculation of an album release. With several notable features, fans can expect ‘Whole Lotta Red’ great way to close out 2020.