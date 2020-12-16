Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams isn’t a fan of load management.

In what some could call a shot at his teammate Kawhi Leonard’s treatment, Williams spoke about his lack of interest in the idea of load management.

“I’ve been in the league long enough,” he said, per Mirjam Swanson of Southern California News Group. “I was in the league pre-load management. That’s how I was trained.

Advertisement

“My personal opinion is no,” Williams added about potentially sitting out games himself this year. “I’m just gonna play the 72-game season.”

Lou Williams says he’s not load managing this season



"I was in the league pre-load management" pic.twitter.com/PheqI5aiXL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2020

The former sixth man of the year rarely takes games off. Williams missed just seven games last season with two of those resulting from his forced quarantine in the Orlando bubble. Williams played in 75 games the year before that and 79 in 2017-18.

Load management may have cost the Clippers a championship last season. Williams isn’t about that life and that could serve the Clippers very well if they plan to regroup and content for an NBA championship this season.