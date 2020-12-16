Megan Thee Stallion is in Talks to Perform ‘Savage (Remix)’ With Beyonce at the Grammys

The Grammys award ceremony is set to air on January 31st amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it looks like Megan Thee Stallion has something special planned for her debut.

Meg received four nods from the Recording Academy, three of them being for her “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce.

The rapper performed her viral hit multiple times throughout the quarantine, including for the BET Awards, but this may be the first time that the Houston natives share a stage together she told the Los Angeles Times when speaking about her upcoming performance.

Megan Thee Stallion recently spoke about her personal relationship with Beyonce and JAY-Z on The Late Show. The Tina Snow rapper said Hov “gives the fun advice” meanwhile Bey “says it the nicer way.”

“I would say JAY-Z gives the fun advice,” she said. “Like say if I’m having a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people.’ He gives me the more hot girl advice.”

She continued, “Beyoncé is just like, ‘Look queen, just rise above,'” she explained. “She says it the nicer way, and Jay gives it to me the turnt up way.”

Are you hear for Meg and Beyonce perform Savage (Remix) at the Grammys?