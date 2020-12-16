Even though very few details are known about the incident, it has been confirmed that up and coming Philly rapper Brygreatah was shot today(December 16) in the City of Brotherly Love. His condition is still not known.

This shooting comes just one month after Meek Mill asked the next generation of native Philly rappers to stop beefin’, but he was met with resistance, ultimately causing some to allegedly revoke his North Philly hood pass.

Brygreatah recently dropped a song with PNB Rock called “That’s Cap” and is known for his singles “Vent” and “Fear None”.

TheSource.com will follow up with updates to this story as details develop.