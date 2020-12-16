In case you missed it, Rowdy Rebel came home today. While Rowdy is out, fans did wonder what is the update on Bobby Shmurda.



After getting free from the pen, Rowdy hit Eric Da Jeweler to get iced out, following his boys meeting him at the gates. In sharing the new piece, Rowdy typed #freebobby but he also had a message from the jailed star.



“I love all my fans, I love all the support,” Shmurda said on a shared phone call. “We’ll be right there. Don’t even trip. Welcome home my big bro. You already know, you deserve it. We ’bout to turn up like no fucking tomorrow, nigga.”



You can see the moment below.

Bobby Shmurda speaks to the fans. pic.twitter.com/fLXi3oN8oK — DMTHEWORLD🌐🌐🌐 (@DMTHEWORLD_) December 16, 2020