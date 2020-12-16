Vanderbilt football player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in the Power 5 college conference when she kicked an extra point Saturday against Tennessee.

“History has been made at Vanderbilt Stadium!” reported from the Vanderbilt Twitter account. Her point came with 1:50 left in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7.

Even opposing coach, Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt realized the significance of Fuller’s kicks. “I think it’s awesome. Having a daughter this past year, consider the opportunity that Sarah Fuller has probably created for other young ladies that maybe want to follow that path one day,” Pruitt said. “I think it says a whole lot about her and really her fortitude to be brave enough to go do this.”

Advertisement

Fuller has definitely made history in back-to-back games, and she recently sent a football to the Hall of Fame, which is monumental for young women around the world who aspire to play sports. Salute to this young woman for breaking barriers and changing the game.