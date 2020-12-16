It seems that after the release of the vaccine, many people have been coming out with their own ways of keeping COVID-19 away. Some people have urged people not to get the vaccine, while others have taken matters into their own hands and found something that works better for them. Tyrese is one of those people.

The Fast and Furious star was getting grilled on social media yesterday, after he posted his remedy on how to keep COVID-19 away.

“One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night lol ….Been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new….. But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures?”

Yes, you read that right.

We’re not sure what’s wilder about this. The fact that he sleeps with the temperature at 90 degrees to keep stay COVID free, or that he’s been doing this for 15 years.

Tyrese posted this random fact as he was on a plane that surely isn’t at 90 degrees.

Tyrese then continued down the rabbit hole of “random shit” that he thinks about, talking about how people are not loyal to you, but what they want from you, and deeming himsel f a “self professed alpha empath.”

“Another random thought is people are not loyal to you… They are loyal to what they want FROM you…. It’s ok to be cool with people who you clearly see and KNOW they want something…. As long as you are CLEAR about their CLEAR intentions….. Just know… Soon as they don’t get what they want…. They will disappear faster than you can blink…. And just leave you standing there confused, shook and feeling like wtf just happened…… I’m a self-professed alpha empath….. My alpha will turn fragile insecure people away… When that happens it makes me happy cause I have one less person to love and care for…..”

Of course, social media had a field day with Tyrese’s comments. Just take a look for yourself.

When you immediately enter Tyrese House pic.twitter.com/n1bO0oV0a9 — Great Value Kawhi Leonard (@BlackJudoka_) December 15, 2020

Folks…don't forget… Tyrese has a wife, baby and 11 year old daughter….does he make them live in a house with a temp at 90 degrees? If so… He's more coocooforcocoapuffs than I thought. I'm calling CPS and #MeToo ….STAT! pic.twitter.com/MnX8FmstNU — Coming in HOT!🔥😷…President ByeDon (@JAPITTER) December 16, 2020

every tyrese post makes sense now that I know he sleeps in 90 degree weather on purpose. 15 years of that shit no less. that nigga brain is like warm cobbler. — Marlon From Martech (@marlonozier) December 15, 2020