According to AR-Ab’s brother Lik Moss during his interview on Da Interrogation Room, Philly rap favorite AR-Ab was stabbed while in prison and his brother says he’s in. amore “vulnerable” state following the attack.

A little over 12 minutes into the interview, Moss revealed that his brother was stabbed by his mentally ill cellmate, who was transferred to a psychiatric facility immediately following the incident. Lik said that AR is currently unable to walk, so he’s concerned for Ab’s safety.

See the entire interview below.

