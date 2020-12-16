After returning home from a day at work and stepping out the shower, an innocent woman was in terror when officers broke into her home during an illegal break in.

The video was released Monday after a social worker, Anjanette Young, sued the Chicago Police Department and wanted the video to be shown to the world. The Chicago Police Department previously made an attempt in court to keep the video from going public. In the video, Young can be heard repeatedly crying and telling officers, “You’ve got the wrong house!” and “I live alone.” reportedly 43 times as she was handcuffed naked for 20 minutes while officers stood around.

Police had not previously investigated the tip that led to the raid on Young’s home, according to CBS 2 Chicago, causing them to overlook that the informant had given them the wrong address. “That [search warrant] gives them the right to, you know, that says you can do X, Y, Z based on what’s on that paper,” Young said. “So if you get it wrong, you are taking 100 percent control of someone else’s life and treating them in a bad way.”

“It was so traumatic to hear the thing that was hitting the door,” Young told CBS Chicago as we watched footage of the raid play before her. “And it happened so fast, I didn’t have time to put on clothes.”

Snippets of conversation between officers during the raid in Young’s home hint at this. From CBS 2:

In one clip, officers in a squad car reviewed their notes and can be heard talking. CPD wouldn’t comment when CBS 2 asked what the conversation meant.

“It wasn’t initially approved or some crap,” one officer said.

“What does that mean?” the second officer asked.

“I have no idea,” the first officer said. “I mean, they told him it was approved, then I guess that person messed up on their end.”



Watch the video Chicago PD didn’t want you to see below.