The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Milwaukee Brewers are partnering up for a great cause.

The three Wisconsin major sports franchise are parting up with Microsoft to form the Equity League.

The Equity League is a collaboration that forms an investment network focused on locating, developing, and investing in minority entrepreneurs and growth companies that are creating scalable, social change. The collaboration targets inequities that exist within the tech startup industry by prioritizing Black and LatinX founders, hiring minority venture fellows, and investing in sectors including, but not limited to education, financial technology, digital inclusion, health equality, urban innovation, and criminal justice reform.

Advertisement

“We are proud to forge a partnership with the Packers and Brewers to generate such meaningful opportunities for Black and LatinX founders,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Our state’s professional sports teams are excited to create long-term positive change together.” And as Rick Schlesinger said, “The Equity League will create more opportunities for social impact companies and minority Founders, which we believe will generate meaningful outcomes for all stakeholders.”

The idea for the Equity League started with Mark Murphy, the President, and CEO of the Packers. Building on the success of TitletownTech, Murphy shared his new vision for an investment network with Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Brewers, and Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks.

“The Equity League at TitletownTech is a meaningful step to help Black and LatinX founders get access to capital and support to grow their startups into thriving businesses. We are delighted to continue our support of TitletownTech through this unique partnership that brings together sports, business, and community leaders, said Brad Smith, President of Microsoft. “As an organization, we are committed to driving positive social change and using technology to open more doors of access and opportunity.”

It’s great to see such a positive and needed partnership, like this one, form and give real individuals a chance to succeed.