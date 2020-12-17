Big Sean has had a banner year including the release of his 2020 album Detroit 2. Now the rapper is looking to help out the next generation of artists.



Sean joined McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Mentors program and surprised aspiring 19-year-old rapper, Nyla Lewis, with a one-on-one mentoring session.



“Mentorship can be key to success,” said Big Sean, who attributes mentorship as having a role in his success. “I definitely benefitted from guidance as a young adult and aspiring artist, so it’s an honor to partner with McDonald’s to pay it forward as a Black & Positively Golden mentor who is helping another artist navigate her music career.”Through the mentor program, Lewis also received a mentoring session with acclaimed music record label Roc Nation, and a new laptop complete with professional music software, courtesy of McDonald’s and Big Sean.



“Big Sean is a huge inspiration, and I appreciate him taking the time to mentor me,” said Nyla. “I began my music career in elementary school and always dreamed of connecting with a major artist like him. This is the surprise and gift of a lifetime that has put me closer to living my dream. I appreciate McDonald’s for making it happen.”



The program is a continuation of McDonald’s efforts to elevate the next generation of leaders and pairs industry leaders with up-and-coming change makers.



Gospel music vocalist and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard, journalist and activist Jamilah Lemieux, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace are among the list of talented mentors participating in the program.



Visit www.blackandpositivelygolden.com to learn more, and follow @wearegolden on Instagram to watch mentor sessions and receive program updates.



