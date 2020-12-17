The Foot Locker “12 Days of Greatness” kicked off as a celebration of hoops bringing in the biggest names of basketball culture to honor the love of the game. The collection featured Waraire Boswell, Don C, Melody Ehsani, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Sami Miro, PJ Tucker, Rhuigi Villaseñor, and more to honor their love of the game.



Now fans can get in on the love as Foot Locker has released exclusive apparel and accessories from Jeff Cole X And 1, Jeff Staple, Chinatown Market, and Distortedd, as well as Jordan, and PUMA footwear for any last-minute shopping that you happen to have.



This weekend will feature Drop 9 and 10. You can view all of the collections here.



Friday, December 18th (Drop 9)

Jeff Cole X And 1

Donuts Hoodie $60.00

Gameless Hoodie $60.00

Rain T-Shirt $30.00

Smile T-Shirt $30.00

Black Basketball Shorts $65.00

🚨 Available 12/18 🚨 CREATE FROM CHAOS 🐦 Legendary designer Jeff Staple is dropping an exclusive capsule for #12daysofgreatness. pic.twitter.com/Tyku5ARdSZ — Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 17, 2020

Jeff Staple

Chaos T-Shirt $30.00

Logo Hoodie $60.00



Chinatown Market

PG Heart Hoodie $80.00

PG Love the Game Hoodie $80.00

PG Heart T-Shirt $ 40.00

PG Love the Game T-Shirt$40.00

Distortedd

Girl Hoodie $60.00

Hoop Hoodie $60.00

Basketball T-Shirts $30.00

Footwear

Jordan Retro XXIII

Puma RS Dreamer, $125

Leave it all on the court! #Puma RS Dreamer 'Blood, Sweat, & Tears' 🔥 launches December 18th! pic.twitter.com/Fm1yxTMYPi — Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 15, 2020

Saturday, December 19th (Drop 10)