This Christmas season is in full swing and we are just a week out from Santa shimmying down your chimney. If you are still looking for gifts for the Hip-Hop culture lover in your life, you are still in luck.



Hip-hop has held you down with new releases from J. Cole, JAY-Z, Drake, designers like JoeFreshFoods and items that lean into culture’s most popular statements and times. Check out some items below.

Drake’s NOCTA Nike Line

Nike and Drake Announce New Collaboration ‘NOCTA’

When you are living in an area that has a tundra-like climate as does Drake it is imperative to keep warm. The 6ix God is holding down fans with the launch of Nocta on Dec. 18. Drake would go on to detail NOCTA is created “for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.” The Nike NOCTA collection launches globally beginning December 18. Visit nocta.com or @officialnocta for more.

JoeFreshGoods x Converse Line

my @Converse collection will be Available WORLDWIDE tomorrow ✌🏾 check ya local spots. I probably missed a few stores but I don’t get paid to promote lol I just wanna make sure everybody that want something from it can get it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jk7c1K65bu — Joe 🏁 (@JoeFreshgoods) December 16, 2020

One of the hottest creators on the planet is JoeFreshGoods. The Chicago native gained prominence over the past few years leading to 2020, what could be considered his best year yet. After creating alongside Adidas and New Balance, Joe took his talents to Converse for a collection that evokes the 1970s and is all around Black magic.

Fella Candle Company

Gifts are not limited to apparel. Chicago candle company Fella is invigorating scents into men’s self-care with luxury options.

“Men have long been neglected in the candle buying market,” Fella creator Chauncey H. Robinson said. “I created fella around the concept of improving mental health and positivity with products that promote positive messaging.”

Ladies love “Grey Sweatpants” season and “Cuffing Season” so why not have the crib give off that scent when she arrives? You can also dive into The Weeknd scent or a bit of brown liquor with “Smokey Old Fashioned.” The options are limitless and available here.

J. Cole’s The RS-Dreamer

PUMA Set to Re-ReleaseJ. Cole’s RS-Dreamer ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’

PUMA is running it back on J. Cole’s basketball sneaker, the RS-Dreamer “Blood, Sweat and Tears.”

“Blood, Sweat and Tears” are modulated by LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and the kicks are inspired by the grit, determination, and hard work needed to accomplish one’s dreams, despite the obstacles faced or time passed. The sneaker is a testament to the hard work put in by Cole in his career.

The restocked sneaker comes in a vibrant red colorway, bringing in the Dreamer logo and PUMA Hoops tech. Retailing for $125, the RS-Dreamer Blood, Sweat and Tears will be available starting Friday, December 18 at Foot Locker, at the PUMA NYC Store and on PUMA.com.

JAY-Z’s Monogram Cannabis

JAY-Z Announces His First Cannabis Brand ‘MONOGRAM’

MONOGRAM is built upon its careful strain selection and meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromised quality in aim to define what cannabis means to consumers. The brand will launch through an elite e-commerce platform that is created to be specific to the product line.The brand’s website is live at www.monogramcompany.com and on Instagram at @MONOGRAMCOMPANY.